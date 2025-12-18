Emily In Paris Season 5 releases with 10 episodes: Will Lily Collins’ Netflix series return for Season 6? With Emily in Paris Season 5 now streaming, fans are asking if Season 6 is next. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ comments have sparked fresh speculation about the show’s future.

Lilly Collins' brainchild, Emily in Paris, has finally returned for the fifth season. The Netflix show has been a huge hit since its inception in 2020. Every season of the show leaves the audience on a cliffhanger about new challenges coming Emily's way.

Now that the fifth season is out, would there be a sixth season of Emily in Paris? Here's everything we know.

Emily in Paris to return for Season 6?

While Netflix has not officially confirmed Emily in Paris Season 6, recent remarks by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos have given fans plenty of reason to be optimistic. His comments have been enough to spark fresh speculation around the show’s future.

Speaking during Netflix’s Q3 earnings call in October, Sarandos discussed the streamer’s 2026 slate and referred to several hit series expected to return. As reported by TV Insider and Show Snob, Emily in Paris was included among the popular titles likely to come back with new seasons in 2026.

While this can't be considered an official announcement, fans, however, remain hopeful.

Emily in Paris releases with 10 episodes

Emily in Paris Season 5 has released with 10 episodes this time. Emily, who is now in Rome to head Sylvie's new office, is now dating Marcello. But what happens to her relationship with Gabriel? Do you cross paths again? If so, then how? What are the new challenges that will come Emily's way this time? All of the questions are expected to be covered in the new season. Watch the trailer of Emily in Paris 5 here:

Quite like every season, Emily Cooper is all set to serve looks and leave fans gushing over her friendship with Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) as she navigates Rome.

