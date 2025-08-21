Emily in Paris season 5: Release date, story and first look images Emily in Paris season 5 is coming on December 18, 2025! Lily Collins returns with the cast as Emily moves from Paris to Italy in the new Netflix season.

Netflix's hit romantic drama series 'Emily in Paris' is all set for its fifth instalment, as the makers of the show announced its release date on Wednesday. Created by Darren Star, the series features Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park and others in the lead roles.

Taking to the social media platforms, Netflix shared the first look pictures of the 'Emily in Paris Season 5'. The caption of the post reads, "Benvenuto! The first look images from Emily in Paris are here, and they’re serving up a slice of la dolce vita! Season 5 returns on December 18."

Emily in Paris season 5 release date on Netflix

Those who loved the previous seasons of 'Emily in Paris' and are waiting for its season will be able to stream it on December 18, 2025. The new season will bring big changes for Emily. After spending four seasons in Paris, the story will now take her to Italy.

Emily in Paris season 5 first look photos from Italy

In the first-look photos of 'Emily in Paris season 5', Emily can be seen exploring Venice, riding gondolas, and enjoying the city’s romantic vibe. However, at the same time, she will be managing new challenges at the Rome branch of her company, Agence Grateau, which is headed by Sylvie Grateau (played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

Emily in Paris season 4 success on Netflix

According to Netflix, season four of Emily in Paris ranked number 1 at the Netflix Global 10 when it premiered in August, receiving 19.9 million views in its first four days. It is worth noting that the series reached the top 10 position in 93 countries and remained on the list for four consecutive weeks.

