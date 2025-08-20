Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) release date announced: What to expect from Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara's film? Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara reprise their roles as Noah and Nick for the last time in this thrilling final chapter.

The third part of the anticipated Spanish film series Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) will be releasing this year. On Wednesday, the makers and Amazon Prime Video announced the release date of the third part.

The movie that will bring Mercedes Ron’s New York Times best-selling trilogy to its epic conclusion, is releasing after 10 months. It's second season was released on Prime Video in December 2024.

Our Fault release date

The first movie, My Fault (Culpa Mia), was the biggest travelling non-English language local Original in Prime Video history. The the second part Your Fault (Culpa Tuya) wa Prime Video's most-watched International Original movie at launch.

Now the third part Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) will be released on October 16 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Stort so far and what to expect

The love between Noah and Nick seemed in the first part. Despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships.

Now in the third part we'll see, Jenna and Lion's wedding setting the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, some time after their breakup. Nick's inability to forgive Noah has created an seemingly insurmountable barrier between them. He, now heir to his grandfather's business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smolders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment, now that remains to be seen.

Your Fault cast and makers

Our Fault reprises Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) as Nick and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es hoy, Hit) as Noah and Nick, respectively. Marta Hazas (Días mejores, Pequeñas coincidencias), Iván Sánchez (Bosé, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande, Dani Who?) and Eva Ruiz are also reprising their roles.

Famous actresses Goya Toledo (Amores perros, Veneno), Gabriela Andrada (Los protegidos ADN, Los herederos de la tierra), Álex Béjar (Élite, Al fondo hay sitio), Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de plata) as Michael, and Felipe Londoño (Entrevías, Perfil falso) as Luca are among the other notable actors who have joined the cast for this sequel.

Your Fault has been directed by Domingo González (Culpa Mia, El Bar), who also repeats as writer alongside Sofía Cuenca, produced by Pokeepsie Films.

