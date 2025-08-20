The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7: Belly’s heartbreak, Conrad’s love, Jeremiah’s betrayal The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 was all about hard conversations and confessions. Read further to know if Conrad confessed his feeling to Belly or not.

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno's show The Summer I Turned Pretty, season 3, has been making a lot of buzz. With the Prime Video series coming to an end in the third edition, every episode from The Summer I Turned Pretty is talked about.

On Tuesday, the seventh episode of the Prime Video series was out, where Lola Tung as Belly and Christopher Briney as Conrad were seen having the much-awaited conversation. The two confessed!

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 recap

Fans of 'Bonrad' are savouring episode 7, which features wonderful flashbacks between Belly and Conrad as well as Conrad's revelation of Jeremiah's infidelity and subsequent heartbreaking love declaration.

Titled 'Last Hurrah,' the episode features Belly's bachelorette with Jeremiah. However, only Conrad stays on Belly’s mind. She gets some flashbacks from the past and remembers how her fiance's elder brother was always there for her.

A love triangle that is already tangled, Belly adds on to the mess as she confesses while saying, 'No, it's not my dream wedding.... It wasn't like this, not with the dresses, and the flowers, and... I just, I never, I never pictured any of it. And I-I-I only pictured Conrad.'

Jeremiah’s betrayal comes to light

Later, on the same night at the club, Conrad learns from Redbird that Jeremiah cheated on Belly during the summer break. This not only breaks him but also angers the lead. However, he does not get to confront his younger brother as Jere was busy.

On the other end is Belly waiting for Jere to speak her heart out; however, she sees Conrad walking up to her as he asks her to join him for a walk.

Belly and Conrad’s emotional confession

While he breaks the bad news to Belly, the soon-to-be bride insists on marrying Jere, despite the infidelity. This angers Conrad as he angrily says, 'I still love you. I don't think I'll ever get you out of my system. You will always be there (touches his heart).'

However, Belly's 'It's too late' reply breaks his heart. Later, the two lovers bound with words and promises are seen having a confrontation that ends with Belly telling Conrad that he can never take Jere's place.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 release date

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3's first two episodes were released on July 16 on Prime Video, and then new episodes are being released every week. The series consists of 11 episodes. Hence, the eighth episode will be out on August 27, and The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3's final episode will release on September 17, 2025.

