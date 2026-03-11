'Our effort is to ensure safety of Indians': PM Modi on Middle East conflict at rally in Keralam

Thiruvananthapuram:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), saying both coalitions have caused significant damage to Keralam. Addressing a public meeting in Ernakulam, PM Modi said that both coalitions failed to work for the development of the state.

"I am pleased that the people of Keralam have now decided to break free from the vicious circle of the LDF and UDF. This confidence is clearly evident in this massive gathering. Despite Keralam’s immense potential, it hasn't developed at the pace it should have. The pattern of one LDF government, another UDF government, has caused significant damage to Keralam. These two groups believe their turn will come in five to ten years. Therefore, they don't work hard for Keralam’s development. This pattern is the reason for Keralam’s corruption,” he said.

Making BJP’s poll pitch in Keralam, PM Modi said it was the high time when people should form NDA government as the Congress and Left parties have ruled for more than 70 years.

"Breaking this pattern is essential for Keralam’s rapid development. Therefore, this time, form a BJP-NDA government here. You've given Congress and the Left more than 70 years. Now, give the BJP-NDA the next chance. You'll get a wonderful glimpse of a developed Kerala. You have Modi's guarantee," he said.

PM Modi attacks Congress

Rebuking Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said the Congress ‘prince’ was not aware about Indian companies manufacturing drones and that youths in Keralam have several startups.

"The people of Kerala have seen that the Congress prince is unaware of the remarkable achievements of India's youth in drone manufacturing. The Congress leader is unaware that numerous companies in India are manufacturing drones. He also doesn't know that the youth of Kerala have startups to develop drones. Someone who is confined to his narrow thinking will never be able to see the country's progress," he said.

Friendly nations ensuring safety of Indians

On unrest in the Middle East, PM Modi said the BJP government will ensure the protection of Indians stuck in Gulf nations. He said governments of all the friendly nations are helping Indians in every possible way and that Indian missions were also proactively working to help people.

"It's natural for all of you to be concerned about what's happening in the Gulf and West Asia. Remember, the BJP-NDA government is in power today. Whenever one of our countrymen is in trouble, we've used all our strength to ensure their safety. Whether it's rescuing nurses from Iraq or Father Tom from the clutches of terrorists in Yemen, India never abandons its citizens in times of crisis today... Even today, our effort is to ensure the safety of Indians trapped in war-torn countries," he said.

"I'm satisfied that the governments of all our friendly countries in the Gulf are taking care of our citizens... Our missions and embassies in those countries are providing assistance to them 24/7... But it's a grave misfortune that the Congress party is seeking politics even in the midst of such a major global crisis. Congress is deliberately making provocative and irresponsible statements to worsen the situation. So that our people stay stuck in that crisis, and then these people can start a campaign to make reels abusing Modi," PM Modi added.