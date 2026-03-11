Sitanshu Kotak opens up on Shivam Dube's bowling prowess and game plan after India's World Cup victory

New Delhi:

The Indian team was undoubtedly the best in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India lost just one game and went on to defeat New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament to lift the title for the third time in their history.

It is worth noting that the Indian team’s clash against England in the 2nd semi-final became one of the most talked about games of the tournament. Batting first, India posted a total of 253 runs in the first innings; chasing down the target, the performances of Jacob Bethell saw England score 246 as the side came within touching distance of a win.

Speaking of the game, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak took centre stage and talked about the final over of the game that was bowled by Shivam Dube and reflected on his game plan in the moment.

"Shivam Dube was looking to bowl from behind the crease just to avoid a no-ball. His aim wasn’t to stop the batter from hitting; his aim was just to not bowl a no-ball. Let (Jofra) Archer hit three sixes, no problem. If you look at it, we would have won that match by 20-25 runs easily. It only got tight because (Jacob) Bethell played an outstanding innings,” Kotak told Revsportz.

Kotak opened up on India’s batting order changes

Furthermore, the batting coach also gave his take on the batting order changes, with Sanju Samson coming into the XI after the subpar form of the other batters.

"Abhishek was sick in the first match and didn’t score runs. Then we were losing wickets in the very first over for four matches. The batting momentum I wanted wasn’t coming. Rather than being stubborn, it was better to break the pattern because the other teams had figured it out," said Kotak.

