Top 5 Korean romance dramas on Netflix every hopeless romantic must watch From Crash Landing On You to Queen of Tears, these Korean romance dramas on Netflix are a dream watch for every hopeless romantic in India.

From romance to zombie thriller, Korean dramas have something for everyone. However, their hopeless romantic shows are the most-watched shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Since the trend of romance is back in Indian cinema with films like Saiyaara and Metro In Dino, let's have a look at the best 5 Korean dramas for hopeless romantics that will set the tone right.

5 Korean romance dramas on Netflix

All the following K-dramas are available on Netflix in English and Hindi.

1. Queen Of Tears (2024)

This Korean show with Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in the lead roles is the third most popular Korean drama in the world. Talking about the storyline, the show is about a couple who fall in love yet again after hitting rock bottom. The show was co-directed by Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won.

2. Crash Landing On You (2019)

According to IMDb, this Korean drama is the 15th most-streamed Korean drama. The romantic drama features Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in lead roles. Crash Landing On You is about a South Korean businesswoman falling in love with a North Korean army officer after she enters North Korea during a paragliding mishap.

Interesting fact: the star couple fell in love on the sets of this K-drama and married 3 years later and now have a son named Alkong.

3. Encounter (2018)

Song Hye-kyo and Park Bo-gum starrer Encounter is for the lovers of subtle romance. Its beautiful cinematography and heartfelt performances of the lead actors make it a part of this list. The show is about an unlikely romance between a wealthy hotel CEO and a seemingly ordinary man who works in her hotel. While the world works hard to separate them, it's their hearts that race faster.

4. Something In The Rain (2018)

This Korean drama features Jung Hae-in and Son Ye-jin in lead roles. With an older woman falling in love with a younger boy, that too her brother's friend, Something In The Rain is for hopeless romantics. The show was praised for its realistic portrayal of romance.

5. Descendants Of The Sun (2016)

Descendants of the Sun achieved massive popularity in South Korea and across Asia, breaking viewership records and earning widespread recognition because of its classic love story between an army officer and a doctor. With Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo in lead roles, DOTS is still a fan favourite.

Interesting fact: Joong-ki and Hye-kyo fell in love on the sets of Descendants Of The Sun. They got married a year later; however, the much-loved couple called it quits after one year and nine months, giving major heartbreak to their fans.

