Confidence Queen: Park Min-young’s bold K-drama remake takes on scams and revenge

Korean actress Park Min-young, who is known for superhit dramas like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Healer, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming show.

Titled Confidence Queen, the upcoming limited series deals with the story of a con artist who forms a trio and exposes scammers to take their ill-got gains.

Confidence Queen release date and streaming details

Confidence Queen will be released on September 6. However, unlike Park Min-young's other dramas, this one won't be released on Netflix. Confidence Queen will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from September 3 onwards.

Cast and crew of Confidence Queen

The upcoming series also features Joo Jong-hyuk and Park Hee-soon, other than Min-young. Confidence Queen is directed by Nam Gi-hoon and written by Seung-Hyun Hong. The show is backed by TME Group.

Confidence Queen: Episode count and release schedule

The upcoming K-drama has 12 episodes in total. The first episode will be out on September 6, and new episodes will be released daily until October 12. The series began filming in September 2024.

Confidence Queen teaser: First look at Park Min-young in action

The Confidence Queen teaser was released recently, in which Park Min-young could be seen taking revenge and changing from one avatar to another. In the teaser, Joo Jong-hyuk and Park Hee-soon could also be seen joining hands with her. While the teaser was received well, Min-Young's fans are waiting for the trailer now.

Watch the Confidence Queen teaser here:

Confidence Queen is a remake!

For the unversed, Confidence Queen is a remake of the Japanese series 'Confidence Man JP,' which follows a group of con artists seeking revenge against crooks and villains.

Plot of Confidence Queen: A thrilling con artist tale

According to Prime Video, the upcoming Korean adaptation tells the story of Yi-rang, a smart woman who becomes the ultimate con artist. She teams up with James and Gu-ho, working as a trio of swindlers, to expose scammers and take their ill-got gains.

