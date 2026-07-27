Yumi's Cells 3 to My Dearest Nemesis: 100+ Korean shows headed to Prime Video; will you have to pay extra?

New Delhi:

Prime Video India is set to bring a bigger slate of Korean content to viewers after signing a multi-year distribution deal with leading Korean entertainment company CJ ENM. As part of the partnership, more than 100 Korean titles will be available on the platform over the next two years, including 26 brand-new shows.

New Korean shows on Prime Video: List to cost, all you need to know

The upcoming Korean titles will be available with English subtitles and dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The new lineup includes several highly anticipated Korean dramas. The new titles will be included with a Prime membership at no additional cost. They are:

Yumi's Cells Season Three

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

My Bias, My Boss

Filing for Love

Viewers will also get access to popular library titles, including:

Dear X

Law in the City

Study Group

My Dearest Nemesis

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First two seasons of Yumi's Cells

Other details on the Korean show streaming

Sharing details about the collaboration, Shilangi Mukherji, Director and Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video India, said, “Building on our strong global relationship with CJ ENM and the deal announced last year, we're excited to deepen this collaboration with a sharper focus on India. The popularity of Korean content has been remarkable across our Prime Video markets. Compelling narratives, diverse genres, and memorable characters that transcend borders have fueled a K-content wave that continues to gain momentum year on year. By bringing a curated slate of premium Korean titles to Prime Video, we’re doubling down on our commitment to making the most innovative and captivating stories from Korea accessible to audiences in India.”

Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing, Prime Video India, highlighted the growing demand for Korean entertainment in the country. He said, “At Prime Video India, we keep a keen eye on what our customers are watching and what stories resonate with them. The surge in popularity of K-content is undeniable. CJ ENM is one of the biggest entertainment studios in Korea, with an expansive library of much-loved titles such as Legend of the Blue Sea, Prison Playbook, Mother, and A Practical Guide to Love, among several others – all of which will be launching on Prime Video over the next two years. The continued success of our global content deal with CJ ENM is a testament to this growing demand. For us, this deal is not only the natural step forward, backed by customer preferences, but also a reflection of commitment to making Prime Video India the go-to destination for the best international content.”

Jangho Seo, EVP of Platform Division at CJ ENM, also expressed excitement about the partnership. He said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Prime Video India to bring CJ ENM's acclaimed K-dramas to a wider audience in one of the world’s most dynamic entertainment markets. Prime Video's unmatched reach in India, combined with its deep investment in local audiences, makes it the ideal partner to amplify our content to millions of new viewers. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding the global reach of Korean storytelling. We look forward to connecting more deeply with Indian audiences and sharing the richness and emotional depth of K-dramas with viewers across the region.”

A comprehensive date slate will be announced soon.

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