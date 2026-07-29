Why is BTS boycotting the 2027 Grammys despite Arirang's massive success? Find out

New Delhi:

K-pop boy band BTS have decided not to enter the 69th Grammy Awards, even though their latest album, Arirang, has emerged as one of the biggest global music successes of the year. The group announced that they will not submit the album for Grammy consideration.

BTS have opted out of 69th Grammy Awards

The announcement was shared through the Instagram Stories of all seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. In a joint statement, the group also thanked their fans, ARMY, for their continued support. The move comes as the K-pop boy band believes that music should be judged based on language or geography.

"We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year," the group said, adding, "We hope music can be heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language."

Why BTS opted out of the Grammys

The decision comes shortly after the Recording Academy introduced a new Grammy category, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, as one of five additions for the upcoming awards. The category is meant to recognise K-pop (Korean pop), J-pop (Japanese Pop), C-pop (Chinese Pop) and other Asian pop genres.

However, the move has sparked debate, with critics arguing that Asian artists should compete in the main categories rather than be separated into a region-specific award.

BTS have previously received three consecutive Grammy nominations in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for Dynamite, Butter and My Universe with Coldplay between 2021 and 2023.

How did the ARMY react?

A user wrote, "Every time I think they couldn‘t possibly make me feel more proud of them, they take it a step further. I‘m so unbelievably proud of you for this decision! Don‘t let anybody use you and do what feels right for you! I will always support all of you."

Every time I think they couldn‘t possibly make me feel more proud of them, they take it a step further. I‘m so unbelievably proud of you for this decision!

Don‘t let anybody use you and do what feels right for you!

I will always support all of you @BTS_twt — sewa⁷ ⊙⊝⊜ (@bangwooI_twt) July 29, 2026

Another penned: "Biggest flex ever....BTS, you are our heroes. That's why we stan you and will stand by you forever. BORAHAE."

Biggest flex ever....BTS, you are our heroes. That's why we stan you and will stand by you forever. BORAHAE — BTSbaddie ⟬⟭⊚⊝⊜⟭⟬ (@bts_bornto_slay) July 29, 2026

Here are some other X posts in support of BTS:

What's next for BTS?

Recently, they performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 finale on July 19, 2026. The group will now turn its attention to the Arirang World Tour. After a short break, BTS are scheduled to return to the stage on August 1 with two concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The tour will then continue across Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto and Chicago throughout August.

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