FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: From Justin Bieber, BTS to Shakira, know about all the performances

New Delhi:

A grand closing ceremony was held at the New York-New Jersey Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, with a host of international artists delivering spectacular performances. Here's a look at who took to the stage during the historic occasion.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony. Before the match, global stars including Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Post Malone, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed added to the spectacle with their performances.

Global stars dazzled before kick-off

The highlight of the ceremony was American superstar Post Malone. His electrifying live performance had thousands of spectators in the stadium singing and dancing along. His high-energy entrance created a thrilling atmosphere ahead of the final. Together, the performers made the closing ceremony a memorable celebration.

Jennifer Hudson opens the final with the US national anthem

Before kick-off, four-time Grammy Award winner and Academy Award recipient Jennifer Hudson performed the US national anthem. Her powerful rendition captivated the crowd and set the tone for the evening.

She was followed by Christopher Macchio, who performed America the Beautiful as part of the celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary.

Shakira headlines the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final was particularly unique as it featured halftime entertainment for the first time, similar to the Super Bowl.

Global star Shakira headlined the show, getting fans on their feet with an energetic performance. She was joined by Burna Boy to perform Dai Dai, the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS and The Muppets entertain fans

Madonna delivered a spectacular performance that had the entire stadium buzzing. She made a dramatic entrance and captivated the audience with her hit songs.

Justin Bieber, BTS and The Muppets also entertained fans with special performances, helping make the 2026 FIFA World Cup final one of the tournament's most memorable events.

Spain crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions

Spain emerged as the champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 in a tense final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

Neither side managed to score during regulation time. However, Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in the 106th minute of extra time, scoring the decisive goal that secured Spain's second FIFA World Cup title.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 begins with a star-studded lineup; Post Malone, IShowSpeed, others perform