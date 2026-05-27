BTS at American Music Awards 2026: Which awards did the K-pop group win?

New Delhi:

BTS made sure the 2026 American Music Awards became one of the most memorable nights for fans. Held at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the ceremony saw the group take over the stage, as usual, with a fiery opening act and take home some of the biggest awards of the night. Their wins feel even more special as the group reunited recently after completing mandatory military service.

Which awards did BTS win at AMA?

BTS won three major trophies at the awards show, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer for SWIM, and Best Male K-Pop Artist. The group started the ceremony with a live performance of Hooligan, and the energy inside the arena was palpable.

Wearing black leather outfits, the members performed against a backdrop of red smoke, fire torches, and dozens of backup dancers. It was loud, dramatic, and exactly the kind of stage presence fans expect from BTS. By the time the performance ended, social media was already flooded with clips from the act.

Their track SWIM from the album ARIRANG also continued its winning run. While accepting the award, RM spoke about the pressure the group faced while creating the album and said they wanted the music to stay true to who they are as artists. V thanked the people who worked on the project and also shared a heartfelt message for fans.

BTS world tour

The group later returned to the stage after winning Artist of the Year, beating several globally popular nominees in the category. The members appeared emotional during the speech as they thanked ARMY for standing beside them through every phase of their journey.

Apart from receiving awards, BTS also presented SZA with the Best Female R&B Artist award during the ceremony. Their latest album ARIRANG, released earlier this year, has already become a huge global success. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, while SWIM topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200.

BTS are currently in Las Vegas for their sold-out BTS WORLD TOUR ARIRANG. The city has also been hosting fan events and experiences inspired by the album.

Also read: BTS dominate American Music Awards 2026 with three major wins and opening performance | Deets Inside