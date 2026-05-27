Ladakh LG Saxena cautions Sonam Wangchuk against 'misleading and provocative narrative'

Leh:

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena cautioned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk against spreading a "misleading narrative" that could vitiate public discourse. LG Saxena met Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, following what Saxena described as a constructive dialogue held recently in the Union Home Ministry.

The Lieutenant Governor said he had a "candid exchange" with the activist and his wife during the meeting. He emphasised the need to maintain a positive atmosphere in Ladakh with regard to both political dialogue and ongoing development initiatives.

LG cautioned Wangchuk to abjure from weaving provocative narrative

In a post on X, Saxena said, "Had a candid exchange with Shri Sonam Wangchuk and Smt. Gitanjali Angmo in the backdrop of the constructive dialogue in the Union Home Ministry. We agreed that an air of positivity, both in terms of development initiatives and political dialogue, needs to be maintained."

"I cautioned Wangchuk to abjure from weaving a misleading and provocative narrative, which vitiates public discourse. Democratic expression must not be taken as licence for fabricating falsehoods and rabble-rousing," the LG said.

Comparing Ladakh to Manipur was 'error'

According to Saxena, Wangchuk acknowledged that comparing the situation in Ladakh with that of Manipur was "an error of judgement". "He accepted that comparing the situation of Ladakh with Manipur was an error of judgement. He also said that he was unsure of the origins of the Cockroach Party and would study the motivations of its founders and revisit his stand, if necessary," the LG added.

LG Saxena also suggested Wangchuk against the rallies and protests amid "positive developments" in the talks with the Centre. "I also highlighted that repeated rallies and protests, despite positive developments initiated by the Centre, will have a negative impact on economic activities in the tourism space, which is the backbone of Ladakh. Shri Wangchuk appreciated the positive development initiatives like Him Sarovar project, restoration of Igoo Phey Canal, construction of Mahe - Topko Canal, and massive plantation drives, undertaken in the recent days," the post read.

Govt revoked Wangchuk's detention under NSA

The Centre had in March revoked Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in March this year, nearly six months after his arrest following violent protests in Leh over demands for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

A meeting between representatives of Ladakhi groups -- Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) -- and the MHA sub-committee was held on Friday, focusing on constitutional protection for Ladakh, democratic representation, and the long-pending demand for statehood.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, two days after protests in Leh turned violent, leaving four people dead and injuring more than 45 others, including 22 police personnel.

Authorities subsequently released the activist after revoking his detention order.

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