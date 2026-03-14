Govt frees climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, revokes NSA detention to boost Ladakh dialogue

New Delhi:

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the immediate revocation of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act (NSA) after almost six months, signalling a major step toward de-escalating tensions in Ladakh.

Immediate release from NSA custody

Exercising its powers under the NSA, the central government has ordered the unconditional release of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect. The prominent Ladakhi activist, known for his environmental campaigns and fasts demanding greater autonomy for the union territory, had been detained amid protests over land rights, jobs and constitutional protections. This decision ends a prolonged standoff that drew national attention to Ladakh's grievances following its reorganisation as a union territory in 2019.

Commitment to peace and stakeholder engagement

The Ministry emphasised its dedication to nurturing 'an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh' to enable constructive dialogue with all stakeholders. Officials stated that Wangchuk's release furthers this goal, reflecting responsiveness to local aspirations while maintaining security. The move comes after sustained agitations led by Wangchuk and groups like the Leh Apex Body, who sought safeguards against demographic changes and statehood-like status.

High-powered committee and future dialogue

The government reaffirmed its pledge to provide "all necessary safeguards for Ladakh," expressing optimism that regional issues will be addressed via the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and other platforms. Established earlier to negotiate demands, the HPC- comprising union ministers and local leaders- has held talks, though activists criticised delays. With Wangchuk's freedom, authorities hope renewed engagement will yield breakthroughs, balancing development like the promised 33 per cent local job reservations with cultural preservation in this ecologically sensitive Himalayan region.