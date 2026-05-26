BTS dominate American Music Awards 2026 with three major wins and opening performance | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

At the 2026 American Music Awards held at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, BTS gave one of the best performances. This music group was the winner of three top categories, among which were the Award for Artist of the Year, the Award for Song of the Summer SWIM, and Best Male K-Pop Artist.

Moreover, the group made a performance of its most popular song entitled Hooligan at the start of the awards night ceremony. BTS performed in black leather costumes and used such visual effects as red smoke, fire torches, and lots of dancers. Their opening act received loud cheers from the audience and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the night.

SWIM wins Song of the Summer at AMAs 2026

Their song SWIM, from the album ARIRANG, won Song of the Summer after becoming a massive global hit earlier this year. During the acceptance speech, RM thanked fans worldwide and spoke about the pressure the group felt while creating the album. He said the band focused on making music that felt true to them while continuing to challenge themselves creatively. V also thanked the team behind the album and shared a message of support for fans.

Later in the evening, BTS returned to the stage to accept Artist of the Year, beating several major international nominees in the category. The emotional speech saw all the members thanking fans, known as ARMY, for supporting the group throughout their journey.

BTS present award to SZA during the ceremony

Apart from receiving awards, BTS also presented SZA with the award for Best Female R&B Artist during the ceremony. For the unversed, the group's latest album ARIRANG, released in March 2026, has achieved major commercial success globally. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, while SWIM topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts.

BTS are currently in Las Vegas for their sold-out BTS WORLD TOUR ARIRANG, alongside a citywide fan experience inspired by the album.

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