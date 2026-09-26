Did you know Park Ji-hyun is the first Korean actress nominated for International Emmys?

South Korean actress Park Ji-hyun has become the first Korean actress to receive an International Emmy nomination in an acting category. She has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for Netflix's You and Everything Else. Park plays Cheon Sang-yeon in the series, alongside Kim Go-eun, who plays Ryu Eun-jung. The show follows the two women and their friendship over several decades, from their teenage years into adulthood.

The actress will compete in the category against Mona Mina Leon for Holy Sh!t, Bárbara Mori for Lucca's World and Sheridan Smith for I Fought the Law. The winners will be announced in New York on November 23 at the 54th International Emmy Awards.

South Korea has another nomination at Emmys

Korean actors have previously featured in the acting categories at the International Emmys. Jang Hyuk was nominated for The Slave Hunters in 2011, while the late Lee Sun-kyun received a nomination for Dr. Brain in 2022. Park's nomination is the first for a Korean actress.

South Korea has another nomination this year. Disney+'s Hyper Knife, starring Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu, is in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

Vir Das gets his third nomination

India has two entries at this year's International Emmys. Vir Das has been nominated in the Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume. It is his third nomination at the awards. Das was previously nominated for Vir Das: For India in 2021 and Vir Das: Landing in 2023. He won for the latter.

SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club is the other Indian nominee. The series, starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, has been nominated in the Drama Series category. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, it is based on the story of Real Kashmir FC and premiered in December 2025.

When and where to watch

The 2026 International Emmy Awards have 64 nominees across 16 categories from 22 countries. The 54th International Emmy Awards will be held in New York on November 23, 2026. The International Academy has not yet announced the India telecast or streaming details for this year's ceremony.

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