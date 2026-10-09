Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia release delayed in India? Know everything about Kim Ji-won's comeback show

South Korean actor Kim Ji-won's much-awaited Korean drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia was scheduled to premiere on October 9, with Indian viewers expecting it to be available on Netflix at 6:30 pm IST. However, the show was still missing from the streaming platform at the expected time, leaving fans wondering whether its release had been delayed.

The series is listed on Netflix India as Doctor X: Mafia in White. While the scheduled release time has passed, there has been no official announcement confirming a delay or explaining why the episodes have not appeared. For now, viewers will have to wait for an update from the streaming platform.

What is Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia about?

The medical drama follows Gye Su-jeong, played by Kim Ji-won, a highly skilled surgeon who is known for her sharp instincts and fearless approach to her work. She joins Guseo University Hospital through a doctor-placement agency and soon finds herself dealing with more than just complicated medical cases.

Su-jeong is not someone who quietly follows orders or gives in to authority. As she takes on her new role, she comes up against the hospital’s power struggles, corruption and people who are more concerned about protecting their positions than doing what is right.

The show combines medical cases with a darker story about the politics within a hospital. It is based on the Japanese drama Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon, but the Korean version brings its own setting and characters to the story.

How many episodes will the Korean drama have?

Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia will have 12 episodes in its first season. The series is scheduled to air on South Korean channel SBS on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning October 9.

The Korean broadcast is scheduled for 9:50 pm KST, which is 6:20 pm IST. Netflix's release timing may differ from the original broadcast schedule, and Indian viewers are still waiting for the episodes to become available.

The first season is expected to run until November, with the finale scheduled for the middle of the month.

Who stars in Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia?

Kim Ji-won leads the series as Gye Su-jeong, the surgeon at the centre of the story. The actor, best known for dramas such as Queen of Tears, Descendants of the Sun and The Heirs, takes on a character who is far removed from the romantic roles audiences have often associated with her.

The supporting cast includes Lee Jung-eun as Jang Hee-sook, the head of the agency that brings Su-jeong to the hospital. Son Hyun-joo plays Bu Seung-gwon, the director of Guseo University Hospital, while Kim Woo-seok appears as Park Tae-gyeong, a hospital intern who develops a mentor-mentee relationship with Su-jeong.

Lee Sung-wook and Lee Jin-hee are also part of the cast.

Where to watch Doctor X in India?

Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia is listed on Netflix India under the title Doctor X: Mafia in White. The series is expected to be out on the OTT giant soon.

Also Read:

K-dramas releasing this week [October 5 to 11]: Merry Berry Love, Doctor X, 100 Days of Deception and more