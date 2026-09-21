Doctor X Mafia In White teaser out now; know everything about Queen Of Tears actor Kim Ji-won's comeback show

The first teaser of South Korean actress Kim Ji-won's much-awaited comeback drama Doctor X: Mafia in White is out, offering a glimpse of the actor in a role very different from her recent romantic characters. The Queen of Tears star plays Gye Su-jeong, a highly skilled surgeon who enters a hospital controlled by powerful interests and has little patience for its hierarchy.

In the teaser, Kim Ji-won appears as Gye Su-jeong, a surgeon who is introduced as the top doctor at a placement agency. Her character is confident, blunt and seemingly uninterested in impressing the people around her.

Kim Ji-won returns as a fearless surgeon

The teaser begins with Su-jeong preparing for surgery before introducing her unusual approach to medicine. This is evident from the way she walks through a group of doctors dressed in black while other doctors around her are wearing white. This movie gives a clue about her image of being a doctor who does not tolerate failure or any sort of compromise.

In this drama, she is referred to as the dark hero in the medical world who fights against the white mafia of Guseo University Hospital. Instead of handling tough cases, Su-jeong ends up fighting the powerful people in the hospital system.

Watch the teaser here:

What is Doctor X: Mafia in White about?

Doctor X: Mafia in White, also known as Doctor X: The Era of the White Mafia, is based on the Japanese medical drama Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon. The Korean adaptation follows Gye Su-jeong as she joins Guseo University Hospital and confronts the power structures surrounding its surgical department.

The series combines medical drama with noir elements, with Su-jeong’s surgical skills becoming central to her fight against corruption within the institution.

Who stars in Doctor X?

Alongside Kim Ji-won, the drama features Lee Jung-eun as Jang Hui-suk, the head of the doctor-placement agency that brings Su-jeong to the hospital. Son Hyun-joo plays hospital director Bu Seung-gwon, while Kim Woo-seok appears as Park Tae-gyeong, an intern who becomes connected to Su-jeong.

The series is directed by Lee Jung-rim and written by Pyeon Seung-geun. It is produced by Studio S, Studio Dragon and HighZium Studio.

When and where to watch Doctor X in India?

Doctor X: Mafia in White will premiere on October 9, 2026. The SBS Friday-Saturday drama will air in South Korea at 9:50 pm KST, which is 6:20 pm IST, while viewers in India and other international markets will be able to stream it on Netflix.

The series will have 12 episodes, with new episodes releasing weekly on Fridays and Saturdays. The drama marks Kim Ji-won’s television comeback after Queen of Tears, which aired in 2024, and sees her take on a markedly different role as a surgeon caught in a battle with the powerful forces within a hospital.

Also Read:

The Scandal ending explained: Does Ji Chang-wook’s Cho Won die? Here's what happens to Son Ye-jin and Nana