K-dramas releasing this week [October 5 to 11]: Merry Berry Love, Doctor X, 100 Days of Deception and more

October has started with a busy week for Korean drama releases. Between October 5 and 11, viewers will get a mix of romance, comedy, medical drama and period stories, with several new shows making their debut across streaming platforms and television.

Here are the new K-dramas arriving this week.

Between Steps

Between Steps premiered on October 5 with Kim So-hyun and Choo Young-woo in the lead. The story centres on Park Min-jae, a former swimmer whose life changes after he loses a leg because of an illness. He later turns towards robotics while trying to rebuild his life. Kim So-hyun plays Im Yoo-jin, a graduate student dealing with her own difficulties. The two meet as they find themselves at very different points in their lives. The drama airs on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Merry Berry Love

Merry Berry Love is another new addition to the K-drama lineup this week. The show arrives on October 7, 026, and feature Ji Chang Wook in the lead role along with Japanese actor Mio Imada.

Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia

Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia arrives on October 9, with Kim Ji-won in the lead. Lee Jung-eun, Son Hyun-joo and Kim Woo-seok are also part of the cast. Kim Ji-won plays Gye Soo-jung, a surgeon known for her skills and strong principles. Her approach puts her at odds with the realities of the medical world, where professional ambition and corruption become part of the larger conflict. The Korean drama is based on the Japanese Doctor X franchise and will air on Fridays and Saturdays.

Take Charge of My Heart

Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin headline Take Charge of My Heart, which also premieres on October 9. The story takes a different route from the usual romantic drama. Kim Young-kwang plays Baek Ho-rang, a man with an artificial heart that is losing its power. He meets Na Bo-bae, played by Chae Soo-bin, who has a strange ability that could help him keep going. The series combines romance and science fiction and will be available on Netflix.

100 Days of Deception

Kim You-jung and Park Jinyoung will be seen together in 100 Days of Deception, which premieres on October 10. Set during a period of political unrest, the drama follows Lee Ga-kyeong, a pickpocket who becomes involved in an undercover mission linked to the Korean independence movement. Kim You-jung plays the character, while Park Jinyoung stars as Kim Tae-woong, an interpreter who is also concealing his identity. Kim Hyun-joo, Lee Moo-saeng and Jin Sun-kyu are also part of the cast. The show will air on Saturdays and Sundays.

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