Kim Soo-hyun controversy explained: Why the actor was cleared of dating minor allegations

New Delhi:

Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has reportedly been cleared of allegations that he dated the late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was still a minor. As per reports, South Korean authorities have sought an arrest warrant for Kim Se-ui, who is the head of the controversial YouTube channel HoverLab.

This move comes after a police investigation revealed that the evidence presented against Kim Soo-hyun was fabricated and manipulated using artificial intelligence technology.

How did Kim Soo-hyun's controversy start?

For the unversed, it all started following the death of actress Kim Sae-ron in February 2025. Shortly after, HoverLab and attorneys associated with her family revealed that Kim Soo-hyun had engaged in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron ever since she turned 15 years old. The story rapidly gained traction in South Korea, damaging the reputation and career of Kim Soo-hyun.

Kim Soo-hyun, who rose to fame for the role he portrayed in 'Queen of Tears', rejected the claims. On multiple occasions, Kim Soo-hyun claimed that he was in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron only for a short period between 2019 and 2020, when she was already an adult.

Kim Soo-hyun faces backlash amid allegations

The controversy garnered a lot of public attention and online criticism toward Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun. In March 2025, the actor held an emotional press conference in Seoul where he denied all allegations, including claims that he dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

His agency Goldmedalist also initiated a legal battle against people who spread defamatory content, sexual harassment and false rumours online against him. Now, with the latest investigation supporting his statements, focus is shifting to how these allegations spread online.

Kim Soo-hyun is best known for his roles in TV series like Queen of Tears, My Love from Another Star, Dream High, and The Producers.

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