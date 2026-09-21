The Scandal ending explained: Does Ji Chang-wook’s Cho Won die? Here's what happens to Son Ye-jin and Nana

Netflix's Korean period drama The Scandal ends without giving viewers a straightforward answer about Cho Won's fate. The eight-episode series, starring Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and NANA, builds its story around a dangerous wager between Lady Cho and her cousin Cho Won, but the game eventually leaves all three characters facing the consequences of their choices.

What happens in The Scandal finale?

The trouble begins when Lady Cho tries to maintain control over the situation even after Cho Won genuinely falls for Hui-yeon. Her jealousy leads her to create a story that Hui-yeon died while saving people during a storm at Hwaseong. The plan serves another purpose. If Hui-yeon is believed to have died protecting her virtue, her family could receive a prestigious Memorial Gate of Chastity. However, the story requires everyone to believe that Hui-yeon is dead.

Cho Won realises how dangerous Lady Cho’s plan has become. When Hui-yeon asks him to leave with her, he instead tells her the truth about their relationship. He admits that approaching her was initially part of his wager with Lady Cho. The revelation devastates Hui-yeon, who had come to believe that Cho Won genuinely loved her. However, it also pushes her to make a decision about her own future rather than allowing Lady Cho’s scheme to determine it.

Does Cho Won die?

This is the biggest question left by The Scandal finale, and the series deliberately does not answer it. Cho Won is forced to present the false memorial to the King. The deception is eventually uncovered when the King checks weather records from Hwaseong and discovers that there was no storm on the day Hui-yeon was supposedly killed.

Cho Won faces the possibility of a death sentence because of his involvement in the deception. His friendship with the King ultimately saves his life, but he is banished from court. Before leaving, Cho Won frees his servants and boards a ferry bound for Yanjing. During the journey, the boatman notices that something is wrong and offers to turn the ferry around. Cho Won does not respond. Instead, he suddenly jumps into the river.

The show cuts away without showing his body or confirming that he drowned. His fate is therefore left open.

What happens to Lady Cho?

Lady Cho survives and retains the social position, wealth and status she spent much of the story trying to protect. But she loses Cho Won, the person who had known her for years and understood the part of her life she kept hidden. The final twist comes when she visits Cho Won’s old home. An elderly servant tells her that letters are still arriving for him.

The identity of the person sending them is never revealed. This leaves open the possibility that Cho Won survived and deliberately chose to remain away from Lady Cho and his former life. The uncertainty is particularly significant for Lady Cho. She has spent the series attempting to control people and circumstances around her, but she is ultimately left without control over Cho Won's fate.

What happens to Hui-yeon?

Hui-yeon chooses a different path. In light of what she learns about Cho Won and the gamble, she will no longer allow the plot to control the rest of her life. At last, she abandons the name and duties that come along with her status and becomes part of the Christian fellowship. In contrast to Lady Cho and Cho Won’s fate, she chooses to break away from the society that had been controlling her life up until now.

What does The Scandal ending mean?

The finale avoids a conventional happy or tragic conclusion. Cho Won’s fate remains uncertain, while Lady Cho is left with her status but also with questions she cannot answer. Hui-yeon, meanwhile, chooses a life outside the constraints that shaped her earlier decisions.

The final letters are the biggest clue or rather a hope that Cho Won may still be alive, but The Scandal never confirms this.

Also Read:

The Scandal K-Drama Review: Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana bring heat to a slow-burning Joseon love game