SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Afghanistan opt to bowl first vs South Africa in Ahmedabad After losing to New Zealand, Afghanistan aim to bounce back against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Noor Ahmad returns as Afghanistan include four spinners. South Africa, boosted by a win over Canada, also added a spinner for the clash.

Ahmedabad :

After suffering a defeat to New Zealand in their opening T20 World Cup 2026 match, Afghanistan are eager to get back to winning ways in their next encounter against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Another loss could seriously threaten their chances of advancing to the Super 8 stage, making a strong performance in this game crucial. In a bid to strengthen their side, Noor Ahmad has been brought back into the playing XI. Under the leadership of Rashid Khan, Afghanistan have gone with a strategy that includes four spinners, highlighting the kind of assistance the pitch is expected to offer. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have elected to bowl first. Over the years, the team has earned a reputation for defending totals effectively rather than chasing and they were expected to do the same but the conditions on the offer might have forced the team to change.

The Proteas, on the other hand, have defeated Canada in their opening game of the tournament. They are also playing an extra spinner as George Linde replaced Corbin Bosch. Captain Aiden Markram noted that he would have opted to bowl first as well but the toss is something that is not in anyone’s control. South Africa’s batting is their biggest strength as it’s filled with power-hitters but it needs to be seen how they adjust to the conditions.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi