COVID19: Sonu Sood asks doctors for substitutes of unavailable medicines, injections

The precarious second wave of COVID19 has brought the world together. People are helping those in search of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, injections, etc. Many Bollywood celebrities are coming out to help the people in need. Many are doing their part to raise awareness and urging everyone to stay home and stay safe. From arranging oxygen cylinders to helping in people getting a bed in the hospital, they are doing it all. Actor Sonu Sood has been actively helping people around and winning hearts from his kind act. He has became as a ray of hope for many.

Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle and shared his concern for the people who are in search of medicines. The actor has asked doctors to prescribe substitutes of COVID-19 medicines which are not available in the market. He also mentioned that this will help in saving a life.

"One simple question: When everyone knows a particular injection is not available anywhere,why does every doctor recommends that injection only? When the hospitals cannot get that medicine then how will a common man get? Why can't v use a substitute of that medicine &save a life?" the actor wrote.

Since last year, Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid the Covid crisis. He and his team have been providing medical supplies, food and financial aid to those in need. Recently, the actor extended his helping hand to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner, Harbhajan Singh. The cricketer shared a tweet seeking help for arranging one Remdesiver injection syringe for a COVID-19-positive patient in Karnataka.

Reacting to the tweet, Sonu Sood assured that he will get it delivered. He said, "Bhaji...Will be delivered." Thanking Sonu, Harbhajan tweeted, "Thank you my brother..may god bless you with more strength."

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood is trying to prepare the country for the third wave of the pandemic. The actor is bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing at varied places in India. The actor is planning to install at least four of the oxygen plants in the worst-hit COVID-19 states of India, including Delhi and Maharashtra.

