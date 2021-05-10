Image Source : FILE IMAGE COVID19: Sonu Sood brings in oxygen plant from France to help people across India

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been tagged as a 'messiah' for many during the coronavirus pandemic. He has been actively helping people cope with the Covid crises. From airlifting those stuck at different places to arranging beds and oxygen for those in need, he has come forward to be there for anyone who asked for help. The actor has been giving in oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators to varied hospitals and organisations to help save people amidst the ongoing pandemic. Now, Sonu is bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing at varied places in India.

Sonu Sood is trying to prepare the country for the third wave of the pandemic. The actor is planning to install at least four of the oxygen plants in the worst-hit COVID-19 states of India, including Delhi and Maharashtra.

"We are bringing in oxygen plants for the people in need. We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19," Sonu said.

Sonu Sood informs that the first plant has already been ordered and it will be arriving in 10-12 days from France.

The actor-philanthropist added, "Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment & we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don't lose more lives."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and others have come forward to help.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonu Sood recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa.

The actor will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.

Also Read: Sonu Sood gets critically-ill Covid-19 patient airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad