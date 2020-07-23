BMC starts 'Chase the VIrus' health campaign to contain Covid-19 in areas where celebrities reside

Image Source : INSTA/AMITABH BACHCHAN, ANUPAM KHER BMC starts 'Chase the VIrus' health campaign to contain Covid-19 in areas where celebrities live

In a bid to check the growing number of Covid-19 cases in varied areas of Mumbai where several celebrities reside, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a ''Chase the Virus'' initiative. Bollywood and TV industry haven't been able to stay unscathed from the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Various B-town and TV stars such as Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Anupam Kher, Parth Samthaan, and several others are currently fighting the Covid-19 battle.

BMC's 'Chase the Virus' drive covers areas such as Bandra, Pali Hill, Khar Link Road, Carter Road, Turner Road, Band Stand, Juhu, Versova, Lokhandwala, Char Bungalow. The focus is concentrated on the places where fruits, vegetables, grains, milk, and other essentials are being delivered to the homes of these film and TV stars.

India TV team reached the market at Bandra West Pali Hill where everyday essentials are purchased for the homes of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kapoor family, Dutt family and several other TV and film personalities. The team of more than 50 officers and doctors of the BMC ward of Bandra West started health checkups and antigen testing of market traders and their labourers by installing health camps in Pali Hill Market. The BMC Health Department team also issued letters to those shops where no signs and symptoms of Covid-19 were detected. The team of BMC's Health, Shop and Establishment Maint and Corona Disease Control Department were associated with this particular work.

