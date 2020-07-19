Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHA BASU Bipasha Basu misses 'exuberance' of live performances, shares throwback pic

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu says she is missing the energy and exuberance of performing in front of a live audience. Bipasha took to her Instagram account, where she shared a throwback picture of herself performing on stage. She said she cannot wait for it to happen soon. "Miss the energy and exuberance of performing in front of a live audience... can't wait for it to happen again soon. This picture is from one of my most memorable performances at #iffaawards . Grooving to #DumMaaroDum #throwback," she wrote alongside the image.

Bipasha's husband and actor Karan Singh Grover took to the comment section and dropped some love emojis.

The actress recently went down memory lane and recalled shooting for her 2006 release, "Corporate",which turned 14.

Bipasha and Karan, who worked together in the film "Alone", tied the knot in April 2015.

Bipasha was in news recently when she reacted to Hindustan Unilever’s decision to drop “fair” from its products and had said she has been associated by the word “dusky” since childhood. She had written: “From the time I was growing up I heard this always, ‘Bonnie is darker than Soni.She is little dusky na?’ Even though my mother is a dusky beauty and I look a lot like her.I never knew why that would be a discussion by distant relatives when I was a kid. Soon at 15/ 16 I started modelling and then I won the supermodel contest ... all newspapers read ... dusky girl from Kolkata is the winner.I wondered again why Dusky is my first Also read: Pooja Bhatt shares video of Kangana Ranaut thanking Mahesh Bhatt at award ceremony: ‘Guess videos lie too’

She had added how her skin colour followed her to her modelling in New York and later in the Hindi film industry. She has continued, “Then I went to New York and Paris to work as a model and I realised my skin colour was exotic there and I got more work and attention because of it. Another discovery of mine:) Once I came back into India and film offers started... and finally I did my first film and from an absolute Ajnabee to Hindi film industry ...I suddenly was accepted and loved. But the adjective stayed which I started liking and loving by then.DUSKY girl wows the audiences in her debut film.”

Bipasha’s post had found favour with a lot of her fans and industry colleagues. Many like Neelam Kothari, Sophie Chowdry and Hrithik Roshan’s former sister-in-law Farah Ali Khan appreciated her honesty.

On the work front, the two will next be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Aadat".

(With IANS Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage