Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan gives eerie vibes in new motion poster. Seen yet?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to feature in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. On Tuesday, the actor treated his fans to a new motion poster of his much-awaited film. In the motion poster, Kartik is giving us some serious horror vibes in an all-black outfit. Sharing the video with his Instagram followers, Kartik wrote, "25th MARCH 2022 !!#BhoolBhulaiyaa2. At a theatre near you."

You can watch the motion poster of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' featuring Kartik Aaryan here:

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The audience can watch the second part in theatres on March 25, 2022.

The release date of the film was shared following the announcement by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the cinema halls, which were closed down after the second wave of the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, will be opening from October 22 in the state.

Last month, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu have resumed shooting for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which was halted due to the second wave of Covid-19. The shoot took place in Mumbai. Kartik also shared the update with his fans and treated them to a picture on Instagram. The photograph features him posing alongside Tabu.

"Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," he wrote as the caption on the photo-sharing website.

Apart from "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", the 30-year-old actor has a number of films to look forward to. With an interesting line up to look forward to, Kartik Aaryan has raised the curiosity of the audience to witness him in different characters with Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' grand musical love story, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Ekta Kapoor's Freddy, along with the alleged remake of Ala Vaikunthpuramuloo amongst other unannounced projects.