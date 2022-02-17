Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri lands in Mumbai from the US for his father's last rites, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bappa Lahiri and his family at Mumbai airport

Highlights Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night. He is survived by his wife and 2 kids

Bappa Lahiri and his family were received at the Mumbai airport by the Lahiri family on Thursday

The last rites of Bappi Lahiri will be held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues. He was 69. Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, said.

Read: Who is Chitrani Lahiri? All about Disco King Bappi Lahiri's wife & family

In the statement, the family members mentioned that the last rites of the late music composer will be held on February 17 as they are waiting for Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles, USA. "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," the statement read.

On Thursday morning, Bappa and his family were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they made their way home. As family members arrived at the airport to receive Bappa and the others, the latter looked grief-stricken.

Also read: Bappi Lahiri's son-in-law reveals, 'Within half an hour of having dinner, he got heart attack'

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bappa Lahiri grief-stricken after father's death

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bappa Lahiri and his family at Mumbai airport

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bappa Lahiri and his family arrived from the USA

Meanwhile, Lahiri's death was mourned by many in the film industry, who remembered the artiste for introducing a new style of music in Bollywood and his collaborators. Many popular faces from the industry also arrived at his Mumbai residence to be with the family in this time of need.

In September last year, Lahiri had dismissed reports that he had lost his voice, calling such rumours disheartening. The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer and Sharaabi.

"The last rites will be held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu," Lahiri's son-in-law Govind Bansal told PTI. The musician last worked on Ganpati Bappa Morya in September 2021. He gave the music to the devotional song, voiced by the US-based Indian singer Anuradha Juju Palakurthi.

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like I am a disco dancer, Jimmy Jimmy, Pag ghunghroo, Intehan ho gayi, Tamma Tamma Loge, Yaar bina chain kahan re, Aaj rapat jaaye to and Chalte Chalte, among others.

In the 2000s, Lahiri lent his voice to hit songs like Bambai Nagariya from Taxi No 9211 (2006), Ek lo ek muft from Guru (2007) and Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture (2011).

(With PTI inputs)