Who is Chitrani Lahiri? All about Disco King Bappi Lahiri's wife & family

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri, who was born as Alokesh Lahir, passed away at 69. The veteran singer was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area, where he breathed his last. According to the doctor he was discharged from the hospital on Monday after undergoing treatment for a month. However, his health suddenly deteriorated on February 15. Widely known as the 'Disco King,' Lahiri was born in Calcutta, West Bengal in 1952 into a family with a rich tradition in classical music.

His father, Aparesh Lahiri was a famous Bengali singer and his mother, Bansari Lahiri was a musician and a singer who was well-versed in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. His parents trained him in every aspect of music.

Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, and two children - a son, Bappa and a daughter, Rema Lahiri. Also Read: RIP Bappi Lahiri: Last rites to be performed on Thursday after his son returns from US

Who is Chitrani Lahiri?

Bappi Lahiri is married to Chitrani since 24 January 1977. Chitrani, a film producer, has two children, a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri with the late singer. Rema Lahiri who is also a singer is married to businessman Govind Bansal. They tied the knot in February 2009 and have a child named, Swastik Bansal. On the other hand, Bappa Lahiri got married to Tanisha Varma in April 2012.

Meanwhile, Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, passed away following multiple health issues, the doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He had been battling OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) since 2021. Lahiri died at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. His cremation will be held tomorrow, February 17, at Pawan Hans Crematorium as the family is waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from the US, confirmed action director Mahendra Verma. At present, his mortal remains are at his Juhu house.