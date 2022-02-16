RIP Bappi Lahiri: Last rites to be performed on Thursday after his son returns from US

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAPPI LAHIRI Bappi Lahiri's last rites to be performed on Thursday

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, passed away following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He was 69 and had been battling OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) since 2021. Lahiri died at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. His cremation will be held tomorrow, February 17, at Pawan Hans Crematorium as the family is waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from the US, confirmed action director Mahendra Verma. At present, his mortal remains are at his Juhu house.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, who was treating the veteran musician told PTI "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday (January 14). But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Bappi Lahiri is survived by two children - a son, Bappa and a daughter, Rema Lahiri. Since Bappa is in the US, the family is waiting for his arrival. Also Read: Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & other Bollywood celebs pay tributes | LIVE

The musician last worked on "Ganpati Bappa Morya" in September 2021. He gave the music to the devotional song, voiced by the US-based Indian singer Anuradha Juju Palakurthi.

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like "I am a disco dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy", "Pag ghunghroo", "Intehan ho gayi", "Tamma Tamma Loge", "Yaar bina chain kahan re", 'aaj rapat jaaye to" and "Chalte Chalte", among others.

In the 2000s, Lahiri lent his voice to hit songs like "Bambai Nagariya" from "Taxi No 9211" (2006), and "Ooh La La" from "The Dirty Picture" (2011). He also gave music to films in Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati cinema. Bappi Lahiri Dies: Most popular hits of the 'disco king' which generations will remember him by

Bappi Lahiri last Bollywood song titled 'Bhankas' was for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

(With inputs from PTI and Atul Singh)