Ayushmann Khurrana blames wife Tahira Kashyap for ruining his chances of becoming doctor, Know why

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished his wife Tahira Kashyap in the most hilarious way. Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap fell in love with each other 20 years back and confessed their love to each other over a landline call. Their love story started during their class 12 board exams and now, they are happily married and are parents to two kids. The adorable couple celebrated their 20 years of togetherness on Monday. In his anniversary wish for wifey Tahira, Ayushman joked about how she ruined his chances of becoming a doctor.

"This girl was solely responsible for my bad scores in class 12 boards. We decided to date just before our chemistry exam. Had terrible ranks in PMT and CET exams as well. Thank you @tahirakashyap for ruining my attempt to be a doctor," Ayushmann wrote.

He added, "No no it’s not your fault, I'm just a bad multi-tasker and you, on the other hand, were so good with it. It was the year 2001, when we heard Bryan Adams’ Inside Out on loop, cassette ghis gayi thi. We were also afraid ki parallel line se parents phone na utha lein. Aaj do dashak ho gaye. Now you’ll ask me what’s a dashak? Go figure out! Happy anniv. Umm." The article 16 actor posted a photo of Tahira dressed in a red sweatshirt and blue shorts, posing against a scenic view.

Earlier, expressing her love for hubby Ayushmann, Tahira shared a collage video on Instagram of their photographs over the years. Tahira, who is "hopelessly in love" with Ayushmann captioned the video as, "Haters will say it's so cheesy! Well I have been there too, but it's amazing to be on this side of the spectrum... such a sucker for love I am hopelessly in love with you @ayushmannk #happyanniversary #oganniversary #20years."

On the related note, Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap are parents to a son named Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

On the professional front, Ayushmann is currently shooting in Assam for Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film "Anek". Ayushmann also informed on his Instagram Story that they have just completed shooting in Shillong for the film. "Anek" is slated to release on September 17. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.