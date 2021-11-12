Ahead of Aryan Khan's birthday, Juhi Chawla shares rare photo from personal album

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARYAN KHAN, JUHI CHAWLA Aryan Khan

Actress Juhi Chawla turned out to be the 'friend in need' when Shah Rukh Khan needed one of his close associates to sign surety for his son Aryan Khan's bail. And now, giving another glimpse of the strong bond that the actress shares with the Khan family, Juhi posted a rare photo of Aryan ahead of his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Juhi shared a rare childhood photo of the star kid and announced that she had pledged 500 trees in his name.

In the throwback picture from her "personal album", young Aryan and Suhana can be seen along with Juhi's children Jahnavi and Arjun Mehta among other kids. "Here's another one from our personal album for today's special occasion...Happy Birthday, Aryan! Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed, protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you. 500 trees pledged in your name," she captioned the post.

This is not the first time that Juhi did something special for SRK and his family. She had also commemorated Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday by pledging 500 trees in the actor's name.

Earlier on October 29, Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. The bail order stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport. The court has accepted Juhi - a co-star of SRK in many films - as the surety in Aryan's bail and she signed the relevant papers and executed the bail bond before the court officials. Juhi was the surety for Aryan and had signed Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan after the bail conditions were explained by the Bombay High Court.

"I am happy that Aryan will return home very soon," Juhi, sporting a monogrammed black face-mask with a 'J' (Juhi), told media persons briefly outside the court.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Aryan appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency.