Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/INSTAGRAM Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra's wedding celebrations begin: Bollywood celebs, Ambanis arrive (Pics, Videos)

Armaan Jain, son of Rima Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) is getting married to Anissa Malhotra today. After the grand mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, the big day is finally here. Their wedding reception ceremony was attended by several Bollywood celebrities and the Ambanis. Armaan's cousin Karisma Kapoor, shared a colorful picture with a caption that read, 'Baraat mode on". Armaan and Anissa got engaged last year.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor as the 'bharatis' are surely having loads of fun. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor wore a beautiful pink saree at Armaan Jain's wedding. Daughter Sameira Kapoor twinned with her mother and looked stunning in her ethnic attire.

Karisma Kapoor stuns in pink saree

Karisma Kapoor with daughter Sameira Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was seen donning a yellow saree and delicate jewellery. The Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan was seen in a dapper look. The little munchkin,

Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur

Taimur Ali Khan was seen enjoying every bit of the wedding procession in a blue kurta. The little one, who is a favourite of the shutterbugs was enjoying as Kareeena and Saif, danced as baaratis for Armaan Jain's wedding.

Amitabh Bachchan arrived with wife Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan at Armaan Jain's wedding

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Apart from the entire Bollywood clan, the Ambani family also arrived at the venue to be a part of the celebrations.

Akash Ambani with wife Shloka Mehta.