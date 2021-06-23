Arjun Rampal is in Budapest, enjoying vacay time with girlfriend Gabriella, son Arik | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN RAMPAL Arjun Rampal

Before heading to work, actor Arjun Rampal is enjoying some vacation time with his family. He is accompanied by his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik as they explore, Budapest, Hungary. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Arjun shared some beautiful photographs from his vacation. Posting the pics, the actor said he wants to enjoy quality time with his family before resuming work for his upcoming film "Dhaakad".

"Some quality time with the family. Before I get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad," Arjun Rampal captioned his photos.

Arjun has been grabbing eyeballs with his latest platinum blonde hair colour. The actor recently shared photographs on social media flaunting his latest avatar, which has been created for the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer film "Dhaakad". In the film, Arjun will feature as the antagonist Rudraveer.

Arjun completed the shoot for Dhaakad earlier this year in February. On finishing the shoot, he posted a picture with the entire team of the film on Instagram and captioned it as "one hell of a film". The actor shot for the film over the past few months in Bhopal.

Sharing the photos, he wrote: "Just superb!!!!! One of the most amazing teams I have had the pleasure to work with. Thank you guys will miss you till the next schedule. #Rudraveer is one mad character. #Dhaakad is one hell of a film. @razylivingtheblues @smaklai @kanganaranaut @hunar.mukut @divyadutta25 @deepakmukut @sohamrockstrent @writish1 @tetsuonagata @krulz59 #Dhaakad #madhyapradesh #Bhopal #Sarni."

Apart from the spy thriller "Dhaakad", Arjun will also feature in the historical drama "The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon". The Ramesh Thete directorial features Arjun as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar. Sunny Leone makes an appearance in the film, too.

--with IANS inputs