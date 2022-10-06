Arjun Kapoor ticks off bucket list with Malaika Arora, goes for a football match date in London | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor takes Malaika Arora on a football match

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most sizzling couples in the tinsel town. Ever since the pair has been vocal about their whirlwind romance, they never fail to give couple goals. They are one of the most fashionable couples in the industry. The lovebirds often embark on vacations together and share sneak peeks on social media. They are currently enjoying the time of their lives in the UK. The Gunday actor is shooting for his upcoming film in the UK, and his ladylove joined him there. Arjun and Malaika went to the well-known Stamford Bridge stadium to witness the football match between Chelsea and AC Milan. Now, the actor shared glimpses from their football match on social media.

On Thursday, Arjun took to his social media and shared pictures with his ladylove, Malaika Arora, from the Chelsea vs AC Milan match. The first photo shows Arjun kissing Malaika on the head while they pose for a romantic selfie at the stadium. The following video depicts Malaika supporting Chelsea. Arjun also captured Malaika enjoying the game and dancing in the stadium in another video. The last picture shows the lovebirds beaming with happiness. Along with the pictures, he wrote a caption, which read, "Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC... being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) @malaikaaroraofficial."

Recently, speaking to Masala, Malaika opened about her bond with Arjun and said, "The best thing about Arjun is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well. I can talk to him about anything and everything under the sun. That’s the most important bit about being in a relationship – you should be able to just be your true self and I can just be myself around Arjun."

"He’s always supporting me, always encouraging me, and always has my back. He’s the best boyfriend. We are possessive of each other but in a very loving and nurturing way. And I adore that because I know that it comes from a place of love," she signs off.

