Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda vacaying in Maldives? See latter's Instagram post

Recently the national crush of India, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen flying out of Mumbai airport. Though the rumoured couple did not make an appearance together but Vijay was seen at the airport a few minutes earlier than Rashmika. Their airport appearance has left fans wondering if they are on vacation together and to add spice to it, Rashmika recently shared a selfie from her vacation in Maldives.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rashmika posted a selfie as she posed for the camera. In the picture, Rashmika sat in front of the ocean wearing a white and orange floral dress. She captured her reflection on a sliding glass door in front of her. The blue waters and cloud-dotted sky were part of the backdrop. The post read, "Hi loves (white heart emoji)". As soon as the actress dropped the post fans just couldn't retrain themselves from asking about her rumored boyfriend Vijay.

Taking to Twitter, her fans said that it was the Maldives. A person wrote, "I think it is the Maldives. Am I right @iamRashmika. Hope you are not alone. I saw that airport video. Looks like You were in a Rash to meet Mika. #RashmikaMandanna Joking. Enjoy. Have a nice weekend." "Prettiest baby @iamRashmika," tweeted another person.

Earlier, Rashmika had addressed rumors about their relationship. She told Mashable India, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute." When asked if these are only rumors, Rashmika said, "Yeah. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our careers. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute".

Rashmika and Vijay have featured together in Telugu films such as Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Both of them made their Bollywood debuts this year. While Vijay debuted with Liger opposite Ananya Panday; Rashmika featured in Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-starrer Goodbye.

