Shah Rukh Khan's latest tweet on Jawan sparks rumours of Thalapathy Vijay's cameo in Atlee's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ATLEE_DIR Shah Rukh Khan with Vijay Thalapathy and Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan has gotten super busy as he returns to shooting films. The actor is active on social media, making cameos in films and is all set to take the cinema halls by storm with an impressive lineup of films. As fans eagerly wait to witness SRK's magic on the big screen, they are eyeing every little detail about his upcoming projects. Especially for Atlee's directorial Jawan, where he will be uniting with Nayanthara.

Late on Friday night, he sent the Internet into a tizzy by sharing a tweet about the film and the time he spent with South superstars including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Anirudh. In addition to this, he thanked Atlee and his wife Priya for their hospitality and hoped to learn the Chicken 65 recipe soon. But what caught everybody's attention was his mentioning Thalapathy Vijay. Of late, there have been rumours about the South superstar's cameo in Jawan and now with SRK's tweet, the anticipations are even higher.

"Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!" SRK's latest tweet reads.

The rumours began when Atlee had earlier shared a photo featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee.

Talking about Jawan, taking a pan-India route, the film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 2, 2023.

With this film, life seems to be coming full-circle for SRK, who started his journey with the character of Abhimanyu Rai on the television show 'Fauji' which aired back in 1989.

The film seems to be laced with high octane action sequences and talents from across Indian cinema. The teaser video unit features Shah Rukh Khan amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages as a Spaghetti Western background score fills the frame with anticipation.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies banner, 'Jawan' is set to arrive in theatres on June 2, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, making it Shah Rukh Khan's first pan-India film.

Meanwhile, SRK already has 'Dunki' and 'Pathaan' in the pipeline.

Latest Entertainment News