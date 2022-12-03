Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani welcome daughter after 18 yrs of marriage, see FIRST pics of newborn

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APURVA AGNIHOTRI Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani

Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani are one of the most popular faces on television. The two have worked in multiple daily soaps and films and are loved by fans for their endearing chemistry. It was a hearty moment for the couple as they welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter. Apurva and Shilpa, who have been married for 18 years, took to Instagram and shared a video with their baby and said that they have named their daughter Ishaani. The video contains photos of the new mom and dad with their little one.

Apurva, who made his acting debut with Bollywood film 'Pardes' starring Shahrukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry, captioned the clip: "And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as God blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya."

Soon after Apurva shared the news on Instagram, fans and celebrities lined up to congratulate the couple. Bidaai fame Angad Hasija wrote, "Pappppaaaahhhh papapaaaaa bannnn gayeee pappaaaaahhhhh," whereas, Karanvir Bohra and Tassnim Nerurkar reacted to the video writing, "You are parents...yahooooooo," and "Omg ..... what an amazing news I wake up to. Congratulations Shilpa & Apurva & loads of love and blessings to Ishaani.. so damn happy for u2," respectively. Several others dropped heart emojis and wrote 'congratulations' under the post.

For the unversed, Shilpa is known for her role in shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'. Apurva too was seen in 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'. The couple even starred in reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 7'.

