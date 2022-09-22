Ananya Panday dated two men at one time? Karan Johar asks THIS about boyfriends Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KARTIKFRENZZY5467 Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's dating life has lately caught media attention, thanks to Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. After the host confirmed the Bollywood actress' relationship and breakup with Ishaan Khatter, he spoke about Ananya dating her other co-actor Kartik Aaryan. While Ananya and Ishaan were seen together in Khaali Peeli, she shared screen space with Kartik in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya Panday dated Kartik Aaryan?

While the actors never confirmed or denied their relationship, Karan Johar confirmed that Ananya was indeed her co-star Kartik and they broke up. During the rapid-fire round of Koffee With Karan, when Bhavna Panday was asked who among Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tiger Shroff looks best with Ananya, the star mom said, "Ananya look best with Kartik, acts the very best with Ishaan Khatter, dances the very best with Tiger Shroff and sings best with Siddhant Chaturvedi." At this Karan asks her to name one. She says Kartik. Hearing her KJo quipped at once, “then what happened, why did they break up?" Bhavana was taken aback. She responds, “I thought you are talking on screen." The filmmaker goes on to add that if they looked so good, they should have kept it together. Bhavana concluded it by saying, “I don’t know, never say never.”

Did Ananya Panday date two men at the same time?

Karan also dropped hints about Ananya dating two boys at the same time. When Gauri Khan's turn came for rapid fire, she was asked to share dating advice for Suhana. Without any thoughts, she said "Never date two boys at the same time," she said with a laugh."

Her answer was followed by Karan's revelation about Ananya's dating life. He turned to Bhavna saying, "Ananya has already done it." and hinted that she was seeing two men at the same time. A flustered Bhavna asks, "Has she?" She defends her daughter by saying, “No, she was thinking of two, so she broke up with one."

While Ananya has been private about her dating life, it is on Koffee With Karan that Karan made her and Ishaan spill beans about their relationship and their breakup. This time too, he confirmed her relationship with Kartik, even though the two actors never discussed it in public.

