Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12 Highlights: Gauri Khan's baggage as SRK's wife doesn't bother Maheep, Bhavna

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Koffee With Karan S7

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12 Highlights: Gauri Khan returned to Koffee With Karan after 17 years. and who did she tag along with? Her friends for over three decades -- Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday. The episode was a fun ride with the three ladies talking about their kids, their share of struggles and how they made sure their individual personalities were not diminished after adding their husbands' last name. Here are the highlights from Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12:

Gauri Khan shares how being SRK's wife is not always a good thing

As Gauri Khan appeared on KJo's show, the host graciously asked her about the baggage that she has to carry being the wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. While many assume that things come easy to her because of her status symbol, the celebrity revealed that there's a downside to it too. She said that there have been times when people don't want to associate with her professionally because they have certain presumptions about her.

“When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,” she shared.

Maheep Kapoor opens up phase when 'money was tight'

Fame does not last forever and no one knows this better than celebrities. Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor has been a witness to this. She and her family had to live through the ordeal of eroding fame. She captured the experience in the latest episode, “There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz.”

Being part of one of Bollywood’s biggest families also did not make life any easier, “The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family,” she added.

Bhavna Panday reveals Chunky Panday's revolving door status

On the same lines of fading fame, Bhavna Panday revealed that when she married Chunky Panday, he was already moving away from the 'lead star' image. She knew he was a popular and loved actor, but when she became a solid part of it, he was moving away from the super-stardom status and hence things were little eased out in terms of drastic changes.

She also said that Chunky had the stature of 'revolving door'. When Karan probed her more about it, she said before they married she heard he was called 'Revolving door'. "One girl used to enter and the other one used to leave from the other side."

Suhana, Shanaya and Ananya's message

The three best friends joined virtually to spill some beans about their daughters. From sharing how Gauri wears nighties to the airports to Bhavna and Maheep snooping around, Suhana, Shanaya and Ananya were hilarious at their best.

Gauri Khan's dating advice for Suhana and Aryan

Gauri Khan won the Koffee hamper and she deserved it for all her quirky answers. When asked for dating advice for Suhana and Aryan, she said, her daughter shouldn't date two men at a time. Whereas, for Aryan she said he can date as many women as he wants before he chooses one to get married to, after that the dating should end.

Latest Web Series News