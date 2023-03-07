Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering rib injury, says 'rest and strapped chest...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for Project K with Prabhas when he met with a major accident. Taking to his blog post on Tuesday, the veteran actor detailed the incident. Big B expressed gratitude to his fans for showering him with support and love after the actor had suffered an injury to his rib cartilage. While fans have been waiting for a health update, he took to Twitter and wrote, "Your prayers are the cure."

"First .. to all that send their concern on my injury, may I express my gratitude and love for your prayers .. I am overwhelmed by the attention you give me and am so grateful to the family Ef for this embrace ..I progress gradually .. it shall take time .. and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently .. rest and strapped chest .. all work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance ..But my immense gratitude to all .. ” read a section of his blog as he assured his fans that he is taking this time to recharge himself.

Amitabh Bachchan also informed people about Holika celebrations. He wrote, "The ‘holika’ was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI .. it is now done. HOLI being celebrated today .. and tomorrow .. so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done ..I rest and repair ..But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you .. may the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life ..More later ..But for now my gratitude as ever."

Informing his fans and Industry fellow about the injury, the veteran actor in his blog, wrote "While shooting for 'Project K' in Hyderabad, during an action shot, I got injured.. Rib cartilage popped and muscle in right rib cage torn, The shoot has been cancelled. Doctor consulted and scanned by CT at AIG Hospital. I have come back home from Hyderabad. Bandage has been done and the rest is undergoing treatment. Yes it is painful, there is little difficulty in moving and breathing, it will take a few weeks to recover, before it becomes normal, some medicine is also going on for the pain."

He further said, "All the work that was to be done due to the injury has been stopped for the time being. All the work will be closed until the treatment is completed. At the moment I am taking rest in Jalsa and am little mobile for all necessary activities.. but yes at rest and generally lying down. Will it be difficult or should I say. I will not be able to meet well-wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening.. so don't come.. and tell as much as you can to those who are going to come. The rest is OK."

