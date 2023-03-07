Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya's feud, says 'I am glad you...'

Follow us on Image Source : KANGANA RANAUT/NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI Kangana Ranaut and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kangana Ranaut has backed Nawazuddin Siddiqui after he released a statement breaking his silence on his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui's allegations against him. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is going through a rough patch right now, finally broke silence regarding the controversies surrounding his personal life and allegations made by his wife Aaliya. She also filed a rape case against the actor.

Aaliya shared a video on Instagram and claimed that the actor threw her and their kids out of his bungalow and they have nowhere to go. Following this, the Raees actor issued a statement that claimed that Aaliya only wants more money. Supporting the actor over the same, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared, "Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab (sir)...silence does not always give us peace... I am glad you issued this statement (folding hands emoji)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUTKangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's statement

The actor said, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is becaus e all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos. There are few points, I would like to express - First of all, me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids. Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai.”

Nawaz also revealed that he used to give Aaliya 10 lakhs per month. "On an average, she is been paid approx. 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities," he added.

Further, it read, "She only wants more money and hence has filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand."

For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui exchanged vows with Aaliya Siddiqui in 2009. They are parents to two children, a son named Yaani and a daughter named Shora.

