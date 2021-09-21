Amitabh Bachchan flirts with KBC 13 contestant, asks to stop show for tea date | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan makes sure he spice up things on the sets of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. From interacting with the audience present in the studio to entertaining the viewers by dancing to his popular tracks, the actor makes sure there's never a dull moment in KBC. Recently, a video of him flirting with a contestant has got everybody laughing. He even asked the producer to stop the shoot so that he can go have a cup of tea with contestant Namrata Shah, who will be seen sitting on the hotseat opposite the superstar.

In the promo video, we see Amitabh making Namrata comfortable by complimenting her necklace. She blushes at him asking if she can call him Amit ji’. Elated to hear it, Big B asks her to call him ‘Amit’ instead. Later, we see him flirt a little more and saying, “Producer ji, yeh karyakram bandh karo, mujhe Namrata ji ke saath chai peene jaana hai (Producers please stop the show, I want to go out for a cup of tea with Namrata),” he is heard saying.

Watch the promo here:

On the film's front, Bachchan was last seen in Chehre. Besides Big B the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The suspence thriller has Big B and Emraan Hashmi pitted against each other in a game of justice and punishment. Chehre has been produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Vishal–Shekhar and Gourov Dasgupta have composed the soundtrack of the film Chehre while lyrics have been written by Farhan Memon and Rumy Jafry.

Next, he will soon be seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. He also has 'Goodbye' with and Rashmika Mandanna.

Apart from these, the actor has also shot for sports biographical drama 'Jhund' which is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The sports based film directed by Nagraj Manjule also stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.

He also has 'Mayday', and 'Jalsa' in the pipeline.