Amitabh Bachchan copies Tiger Shroff's 'kick abilities' in the hope to get more 'likes' | See pics

Bollywood's action hero Tiger Shroff has been inspiring a lot of people with his jaw-dropping stunts and fitness videos. The latest to join the list is none other than Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. On Thursday (April 21), Big B treated his fans and followers with some exciting pictures of him doing some acrobatic moves like air-kicks, just like Bollywood star Tiger Shroff. The veteran actor who is an avid social media user shared that since now he is also possessing 'flexible kick abilities' just like Tiger, he hopes to get 'likes' on social media. Sharing a few pictures, he wrote, ".. seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those 'like' numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of likes."

In the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen doing some serious workouts with leg flips, air jumps and much more. Indeed, this was enough to impress his fans and well-wishers. Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was one of the first ones to react to his post. She shared laughing and raising hands emoji in the comments section. Abhishek Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh also commented on senior Bachchan's post. Rakul who will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in Runway 34 wrote, "Sir you are (fire emoji)."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has an impressive lineup of movies. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34. The film also Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Brahmastra, Hollywood film The Intern's remake with Deepika Padukone, He was also seen hosting the 13th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

