Aly Goni shares heartbreaking post, empathises with those having COVID 19 positive patients at home

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALY GONI Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking post. The actor took to Twitter informing that most of his family members have tested positive for COVID 19 including his mother and sister and her kids. The actor said they are fighters who are putting up against this deadly virus. He also urged everyone to take care.

"I can understand what people are feeling jinke ghar wale are positive.. My most of the family members are positive from last 9 days My mom My sister her kids Broken heart they are fighter the way they r fighting with this virus specially my baby munchkins Red heart ya Allah reham Folded hands take care," he tweeted.

Also read: Adorable pics of Taimur, Inaaya break the Internet as Saif Ali Khan's sister takes nostalgic trip

Concerned fans commented on Aly's post wishing a speedy recovery to everyone. "This virus Microbe is being sooo cruel noww. Stay Strong Aly. Hope everyone going through this recovers soon," another said, "Omgggg Alyy. Baby muchkins. My prayers are with you and your family. Insha allah , sab behtar hogaa. Take care. LOADS OF LOVE ALY. You're our Sher!" "Our prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. Stay strong. May God bless all of them with good health soon," wrote a user.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni has tested negative for Covd-19. Aly tweeted the news last week and urged everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms. He also informed that he is feeling much better.

Also read | Dance Deewane: Sonu Sood, Nora Fatehi break down listening to why Bharti doesn't want to have a baby

"Tests are negative and I m feeling better now thank you so much everyone love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado (Get yourself tested if you have any symptoms) take care of ur self and ur family," Aly wrote. "One more thing even if u get ur reports negative and symptoms are still there please go for CT scan. don’t take this thing lightly please. take care," he added in a separate tweet.

Just last month, Aly collaborated with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and singer Tony Kakkar for song titled "Tera Suit". Aly and Jasmin realised their love for each other during "Bigg Boss 14"

For more entertainment news click here!