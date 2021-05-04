Adorable pics of Taimur, Inaaya break the Internet as Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba goes down the memory lane

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA PATAUDII Inaaya, Taimur

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Khan Pataudi is spending her time in lockdown by going down the memory lane. Going by her social media timeline, Saba seems to be a great photographer and nowadays she is sharing pics of her family members on social media. Recently she posted some throwback pictures of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi.

In a recent photo shared by Saba on Instagram, Inaya is seen watching a poster of her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore's superhit film Aradhana, staring lovingly at it. "My photography Series. Behind the camera is my forte. Love it. And been doing so for years!! Parents , siblings, kids. Moments in life ... Captured."

Saba has also shared a stunning picture of Taimur. With this photo, Saba wrote, "Guess who this dumpling is??? Obviously you all will. Clicked on the first birthday.... By yours truly. I loved the first shot. He was peeking out of the toy tent. Gurgling with laughter .. Kodak moment."

Saba has proved that she is a very good photographer by sharing the picture of little Inaya sitting on Sharmila's lap. In the caption of this photo, Saba has written, "Looking to the future. Silence speaks a thousand words.... The best conversation. Grandmother n granddaughter. Bonds. Love them."

Aren't these pictures just adorable?

