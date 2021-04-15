Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ETERNALSUNSHINEPRODUCTION Alia Bhatt beams with joy as she returns to work post recovering from COVID-19; WATCH

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who had been suffering from COVID-19 recently revealed that she has been tested negative for the virus. After spending time in isolation Alia is finally back to work from home. Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions shared a cute video of the actress in a working mode.

They captioned the video clip, "Stories are everywhere."

In an animation clip, Alia looks like a breath of fresh air as she can be seen sitting comfortably on a couch and flipping through the pages of what appears to be a script. Alia can be seen wearing a white jumpsuit paired with golden hoop earrings. The actress is all smiles and is beaming with happiness in the clip.

The actress had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 and was under home quarantine. Recently, the actress recovered from the virus and tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The 'Student of The Year' actor took to her social media handle and updated her fans about the same. She shared an all-smiles sun-kissed picture to inform about the good news.

In the picture, Alia can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt, and pink pajamas as she poses in the garden while looking into the lens. The actor looks gorgeous in a no-makeup look with her luscious locks open. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, writing, "the only time being negative is a good thing." She also added flex muscle and dancing girl emoticons.

On the professional front, Alia has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi". The film is slated to hit screens on July 30. She is also part of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars rumored boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor besides veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

For the uninitiated, both Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were tested coronavirus positive a few weeks back.

Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's "RRR", Karan Johar's "Takht" and Jasmeet K. Reen's "Darlings", which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan.