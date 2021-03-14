Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt's glimpse as Sita in SS Rajamouli's RRR leaves fans curious

Ahead of her 28th birthday actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday treated her fans to a special surprise as she gave a sneak peek of her character's look as Sita in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Alia teased a silhouette poster where she can be sitting against the idol of Lord Rama.

Alia also revealed that her first look from the film will be unveiled tomorrow. She captioned the picture, "coming tomorrow." with a heart emoji.

The makers of RRR made the announcement on their official social media handles on Saturday. The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Sharing the information, the handle wrote: "Meet our #Sita in all her glory. First look of @Aliaa08 will be revealed on March 15, 11 AM. #RRRMovie #RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @oliviamorris891 @DVVMovies."

SS Rajamouli's RRR is among one of the most anticipated films of 2021. Apart from Alia, the film features Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. Currently, the team of RRR is shooting in Hyderabad. Director SS Rajamouli along with stunt choreographer Nick Powell are working together in conceptualizing the epic stunt sequence of the film. Recently, the official Twitter handle of RRR has released a BTS video from RRR sets.

In the film, Alia is paired with Ram Charan. At the time of Alia joining the sets of the film, its Instagram handle shared pictures of the actress with SS Rajamouli and wrote: "A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @aliaabhatt on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt #RRR."

The magnum opus RRR will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.