Telugu teaser of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi releases with Vakeel Saab in theaters

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab hit the theaters today and along with it cinemagoers were treated to the Telugu teaser of Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress also shared the Telugu video on social media, writing, "One Name. Million EmotionsHeart suit. Bringing to you a story of the woman who rose to power, #GangubaiKathiawadi. Telugu teaser out now! In cinemas on 30th July." The teaser is being showered with an overwhelming response from down South with fans heaping praise on Alia.

Ali Bhatt Thursday announced the Telugu teaser of “Gangubai Kathiawadi” would be attached with Pawan Kalyan’s film. The actress announced the news with a video she posted on Instagram stories and Twitter. In the video she is seen greeting her Telugu fans in their language and then goes on to say in English: "It is such an honour and so exciting for me to be sharing something so special with the release of one of the most awaited films 'Vakeel saab'."

Vakeel Saab, which had a theatrical release today is an official remake of the Hindi film "Pink". It is about how three young women are implicated in a crime, following which an elderly lawyer with bipolar disorder (played by Amitabh Bachchan) gets them acquitted. Directed by Sriram Venu of "Ninnu Kori" fame, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Last year Boney Kapoor produced "Nerkonda Paarvai", the Tamil version of "Pink", which starred Ajith Kumar.

After Alia's post for Vakeel Saab, Boney Kapoor thanked the actress and wished her best for her film. He wrote, "Thank you @aliaa08 for your wishes and wish you the best for #GangubaiKathiawadi"

Talking about "Gangubai Kathiawadi", the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial sees Alia in the titular role along with actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The story of the film revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. This is the first time that Bhansali directs Alia and the film is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on July 30 this year.

