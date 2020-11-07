Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in edge-of-the-seat human drama titled Mayday

Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to come together in the upcoming edge-of-the-seat human drama titled Mayday. The film is being directed by Ajay and he will also star in it. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Devgn will play the role of a pilot while details about Big B's role are not revealed. The duo was last seen together seven years ago in Satyagraha.

Taking to social media, Taran Adarsh said, "BIGGG NEWS... #AjayDevgn to direct #AmitabhBachchan... An edge-of-the-seat human drama... Titled #Mayday... #Ajay is playing a pilot in the film... Remaining cast under finalisation... Produced and directed by #AjayDevgn... Starts this Dec in #Hyderabad."

Going by the reports in Pinkvilla, a source has revealed to the publication that the film Mayday is a thrilling human story with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The report stated, "Ajay Devgn will not only play the lead in the film along with Big B but also direct the film. This will also be the first time Ajay will be directing Bachchan saab on celluloid. When he was scripting for his next directorial venture, he immediately thought of Amit ji and of and wanted him only for the role. Mayday is a thrilling human story which Big B loved and he agreed to be part of the project, when he got the offer from Ajay."

After Ajay Devgn completes the shoot of his next film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, the duo will begin shooting for this film in Hyderabad from December.

